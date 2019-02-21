The Ilse Newell Series for the Performing Arts will presented classical guitarist William Feasley performing “Echoes of Goya” this Sunday afternoon, Feb. 24 at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Feasley, the first guitarist to be awarded the Peabody Conservatory of Music's coveted Artist's Diploma, took the gold medal in the PanHellenic Guitar competition in Athens, and was chosen to play for Andres Segovia’s final class, and later was featured on the CBS special “Eulogy of Segovia.”

Hailed as a "world-class" performer and virtuoso by audiences from New Zealand to Serbia, as well as performance venues throughout the United States and Canada, Feasley is considered one of the nation’s top classical guitarists.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. at the church, 79 6th Street, Apalachicola. Admission is $10 per person, payable in cash at the door. Open seating, students may attend for free. Doors open at 3:40 p.m.

A reception with light refreshments will be held in Trinity's Benedict Hall immediately after the performance.