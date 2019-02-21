The Lady Seahawk varsity softball team visited Port St. Joe Tuesday and defeated the Lady Tiger Sharks by a score of 14-0 to open their season.

Freshman Sage Brannan threw a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking three, in a complete, five-inning game shortened by the mercy rule.

Freshman Brooklyn O'Neal hit a two-run homer over the left field wall and scored two runs on the night. Senior Melanie Collins had a triple and a bunt single with two RBIs. Freshman Gracie Smith was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Sophomore Leslie Escobar was 2 for 2 with two singles. Senior Alexus Johnson scored three runs going 1 for 2 with a single, an RBI, and a stolen base.

Eighth grader Kylah Ross added a single and scored a run as the Lady Seahawks extended their five-year winning streak versus the Lady Tiger Sharks. "This was a good opener for us, but with the schedule we play, we are going to have to get a lot better,” said coach Scott Collins.

On Saturday, the Lady Seahawks played two practice games, defeating Bozeman 17-0 and losing to Arnold 7-4. Junior Jaylin Charles had five hits on the day, including three doubles, and threw a complete game shutout against Bozeman.

Senior Sophia Kirvin added four hits including a double and a triple. Freshman Ariel Andrews had three hits, while sophomore Abby Johnson, Alexus Johnson, Collins and Ross all contributed with two hits each. O'Neal added a single and scored two runs.

"Saturday was a fun day and gave our players a chance to finally face other competition after practicing for a month,” said Collins.