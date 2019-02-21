The Franklin County High School track team, under the direction of coach Josh Palmer, got its season underway last Friday at the Chiles Relays in Tallahassee.

Standing out was sophomore Tiauna Benjamin, who was second in the high jump, with a leap of 1.47 meters. She finished 10th in the long jump, with a jump of 4.6 meters, and was eighth in the triple jump, with a 9.56 meter effort.

“I’m proud of the team overall but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Palmer.

Among the girls, junior Alanah Cripe ran an 18.13 to finish 35th in the 100-meter dash.

In the 200-meter dash, freshman Marlee Tucker ran a 31.07 to finish at 27th, and sophomore Adia Barber posted a 33.36 to finish 30 th and sophomore Makayla Varner a 43.51 for 31st.

In the 3,200 meter run, junior Janicia Bunyon ran a 15:03.33 which earned her a sixth place.

In the 4 x 1600 meter relay, the girls ran a 35:33.62 to finish fifth.

Among the boys, junior Isaiah Barber ran a 12.17 in the 100-meter dash to finish 24th, while seventh grader Reece Juno ran a 14.71 for 33rd place.

In the 200 meters, freshman Alex Itzkovitz posted a 30.29 to finish 28th.

In the 3,200 meters, he ran a 14:21.96 for 13th place, less than a half-second ahead of Juno, who finished 14th. Freshman Brendon Polous ran a 15:03.99 for 15th.

In the 4 X 100 meter relay, the boys ran a 52.14, good enough for fifth place.

In the long jump, Barber was third with a leap of 5.86 meters.

In the discus, sophomore Charlee Winchester threw for 23.41 meters, for 17th place, while junior Zander Mccalpin was 21st, with a toss of 22.04 meters.

In the shotput, Mccalpin threw for 9.13 meters, for 20th place.

The roster also includes seniors Simon Brathwaite, and Tommy Varner; juniors Elijah Bowden, Isiah Decourcey, Grady Escobar, and Nick Hutchins; sophomores Kiana Allen, Ja’Mela Ray, Eden Brathwaite, Lamarius Martin, Lyndsey Stiefel, Haley Miller; freshman Jahneese Brathwaite, Kristen Estes, Jamal Robinson, Michael Square, Amania Jones, Genesis Jones, Marlee Tucker, Carter Kembro, Marina O'Neal, Marina, Saunti Turrell; seventh gradera Lance Peterson, Cole Polous, and Tylin Tolliver, Tylin