Of the many unfortunate myths about immigration, the good doctor hits a trifecta (See Dr. Mikel Tuten’s letter to the editor “Illegal immigration impacts entire nation” in Feb. 14 Times) as I am fine with his Point Four, migration is a problem. I would like to reply to his other points.

One. He is concerned with migration from Central America. So am I. However, a bit of history might help to understand. This country, as well as Canada, has participated in the genocide of the Mayan and other indigenous peoples occupying Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. Due to Cold War insanity and outright greed for resources, we overthrew governments and created dictators with their death squads. This killing is still going on and the peoples flee to Mexico and the United States. Not 10 years ago, we aided a coup in Honduras that created chaos in the country. Finally, our War On Drugs has had enormous destabilizing effects in these countries and in Mexico. A simple solution would be for us to stop killing people and stop abetting killers, i.e. to stop doing harm. However, there is no time machine where we could go back and not overthrow Guatemala’s Arbenz and allow his land reform to proceed. We could end the War On Drugs. All in all, however, we have done such a really horrible job in Central America and have been such a bad actor that we should bless each and every refugee, no matter the cost.

Two. The current border crisis involves people who have legitimate claims for asylum. Since the mechanism for granting asylum is so slow and inefficient, many bypass the official route and become “illegals.” The answer is not to be so stingy granting asylum (see ‘One’ above). We could also rationalize our whole visa system. American businesses recruit workers from Mexico and then figure out means of employing them illegally. It would be much easier to give people work visas. Frankly, the whole border business is irrational. For centuries there was no border, even after the Americans “won” the Southwest and Texas in 1849. People passed freely, and some Indian tribes have lands and reservations on both sides. By the way, there is no record of an Islamic terrorist crossing the southern border (they just get visas and fly in).

Three. It is ludicrous and unrealistic to see these people as burdens on our society. They work very hard and provide real benefits to our society. To deny them medical care and disability is, well, just stingy. A country that can afford to spend $11 trillion destroying Iraq and Afghanistan, or blow off $100 million pointlessly attacking Syria, can surely afford a little care when a farmworker needs a week off to heal.

In conclusion, we Americans have created this immigration border crisis by our past actions. It should be a lesson that there are consequences for our actions, especially at this perilous time when it seems we are fixing to destroy Venezuela.

Ted Tripp