Rob Thomas, lead singer and chief songwriter of Matchbox Twenty, will play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on June 30, according to Birmingham-based booking agent Red Mountain Entertainment. Singer-songwriter Abby Anderson will open the 7 p.m. show.

Though he's had more hits as front man of the Orlando-area-born rock band, Robert Kelly Thomas also has found solo success with songs such as 2005's "Lonely No More," a No. 1 single on the adult contemporary charts, from his No. 1 solo debut album "... Something to Be," which sold multi-platinum. He also sang and co-wrote Santana's 1999 No. 1 smash "Smooth," which won three Grammys, spending 58 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. It's also the highest-ever charting song for legendary guitarist Carlos Santana and his band.

In addition to bringing focus to Matchbox Twenty (originally Matchbox 20), "Smooth" lifted Thomas' profile as a writer. His songs have since been covered by Mick Jagger, Seal, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, Marc Anthony, Pat Green and Daughtry, among others, and Thomas was given the first Hal David Starlight Award in 2004 by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On solo tours, Thomas drops in Matchbox Twenty songs such as "3 A.M.," "Unwell," "Bent," "Disease" and "Bright Lights," often re-imagined in acoustic versions. But he leans more heavily on charting solo hits, including "Her Diamonds," "Streetcorner Symphony," "Someday," "Mockingbird," "This is How a Heart Breaks," "Ever the Same," "Little Wonders," "Give Me the Meltdown" and "Pieces."

His other solo albums include 2009's No. 3 "Cradlesong" and 2015's No. 6 "The Great Unknown." A new Thomas solo album, "Chip Tooth Smile," will come out April 26. The first single from that disc, "One Less Day (Dying Young)," is being released this week.

Newcomer Anderson cut a 2018 debut EP, "I'm Good." Based on the five songs, four of which she wrote or co-wrote, the 21-year-old was named one of CMT's Next Women of Country, and Pandora added her to its 2018 Country Artists to Watch list.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. March 1, for $104, $84, $64, $54 and $29, plus fees and service charges, through the Amphitheater box office, through Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. June 30 show.