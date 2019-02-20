Another 5-0 weekend, including a top-10 road win, helped propel Alabama softball to No. 6 in this week’s national polls.

The Crimson Tide moved up in both the USA Today/NFCA poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball poll after defeating its five opponents at last weekend’s Hillenbrand Invitational, including then-No. 9 Arizona. Alabama is one of five undefeated teams in the top 10 and is the second-highest ranked SEC team, only trailing Florida (3/3). Other top-10 SEC teams include Tennessee (7/8), Georgia (8/9) and LSU (9/7).

Alabama makes its home debut at the Easton Bama Bash this weekend against Minnesota, Missouri State and Louisiana-Monroe.