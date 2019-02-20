SEASIDE — 723 Whiskey Bravo is a cool venue to grab dinner along Scenic Highway 30A.

THE FOOD

723 Whiskey Bravo’s dinner menu isn’t a long read. I actually prefer a smaller menu because, one, I’m extremely indecisive, and, two, I always think the dishes that made the cut must be awesome.

All the items on the shared plates and appetizers section of the menu sound wonderful, so my guest and I ordered two. I think we must have still been in Super Bowl Sunday mode because we ordered the perfect game day foods — the crispy fried mac and cheese chipotle aioli and smoked Gouda cheese dip with tortilla chips.

I’m not a huge mac and cheese fan, but stashing the pasta inside a fried square completely swayed me. The Gouda cheese dip has a smoky flavor and a bit of ground beef mixed in. We enjoyed both appetizers and were frankly full by the time our entrees arrived.

Other appetizer choices are the smoked tuna dip with tortilla chips, buffalo style chicken wings, and boiled Gulf shrimp with cocktail sauce. There is also a starter salads portion of the menu featuring blue cheese wedge salad, Caesar salad and spinach and arugula salad.

There are three sections to the entrée portion of the menu — salad entrees, sandwiches & burgers and featured entrees. My guest chose the pan-seared ahi tuna from the featured entrees, and I chose the Bravo burger from the sandwiches and burgers.

The pan-seared ahi tuna had a beautiful presentation on the plate that matched its flavor. It comes with sticky rice, vegetable stir fry, ponzu glaze, wasabi crema and crispy wontons. The ahi tuna was perfectly tender, complemented with the crunchy wontons on top. The sauces created a wonderful blend of sweet and tangy. My guest cleared his plate — with my help of course.

Other featured entrees are Gulf shrimp and grits, pork tenderloin, diver sea scallops, Southern fried chicken, grilled local grouper, 8 ounce center cut filet and cioppino fettuccine. I admittedly tried to steer my guest toward the grouper, because it sounds incredible. It has tri-color quinoa, roasted carrots, rainbow chard, red beets and lobster cream sauce, according to the menu.

My dish was straight forward, but tasty. The burger was thick and juicy, sandwiched between a hearty, toasted brioche bun. It came with cheddar cheese and peppered bacon. I noticed a similar smoky flavor in the bacon, as well as in our appetizers.

The eatery also offers a house chicken salad sandwich and a fried grouper sandwich. The salad entrees portion includes a Victoria salad, featuring fruit and almonds; spinach and arugula salad with grilled chicken and walnuts; and a heart of palm salad with blackened shrimp.

Dessert was a tough choice. Options are the bananas foster bread pudding, classic Key lime pie, espresso cheesecake bowl and s’mores brownie.

The espresso cheesecake bowl sounds decadent with a chocolate cookie, caramel and chocolate pearls, but we went with the s’mores brownie. Our server said it was his favorite dessert.

I was taken aback (pleasantly) that this sweet treat does, indeed, feature marshmallow. It’s composed of a graham cracker brownie with a layer of homemade marshmallow on top and a side of vanilla bean ice cream.

If you love s’mores, this is for you. The dessert is as close as you can get to a s’more, sans a campfire. The ice cream complemented it well. I also recommend sharing, because it was more than enough for two people.

For those interested, there is also an extensive wine list and cocktail menu.

THE SERVICE

The service was friendly and helpful from the minute we walked in. A woman greeted us at the door and gave us the option of sitting at the rooftop bar or rooftop dining area, or inside at the bar, dining room or a booth. We attended on a Sunday evening, so the restaurant wasn’t busy.

We loved the rooftop area, but opted for a table at the dining room because of the slight breeze outside. We enjoyed the huge windows by our table. Our server was extremely attentive. He frequently refilled our water glasses and checked to make sure we were enjoying the food.

THE ATMOSPHERE

723 Whiskey Bravo is a hip, two-story space tucked among palm trees along Scenic Highway 30A. It features a rooftop bar, rooftop dining area, outdoor patio seating and indoor seating at the bar, a booth or a traditional table. There is also a separate room for large groups.

Because of its diversity, this restaurant can meet many needs. It’s a romantic space for a date night. It has many TVs available for game night. It’s a neat space for a night out with friends. It’s also reasonably priced and spacious enough for a family dinner.

A FINAL TASTE

723 Whiskey Bravo is a laid-back coastal spot to indulge in happy hour or chow down for dinner.