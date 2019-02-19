Jonathan F. Putnam, who has written three exciting “who-done-it” mysteries set in the era of Abraham Lincoln’s Springfield days, is the guest author for a presentation, reception, and book signing at the Susan Buzzett Clementson Author Series, a program of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library.

The event will be held at the library on Thursday, Feb. 28. A private reception for PALS members (Patrons of Apalachicola Library Society) and those intending to join that day will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Following that, the public is invited for a presentation, question-and-answer with the author, and book signing.

Putnam, a graduate of Harvard Law School, is a nationally renowned trial attorney, and Lincoln scholar. His critically acclaimed “Lincoln and Speed” mystery series books are fictional intrigues based on extensive research of the four-year period Lincoln and his close friend, Jonathan Speed, shared an apartment in Springfield, Illinois during the early part of the future president’s law career.

Historian, author, and Pulitzer Prize winner Doris Kearns Goodwin describes Putnam’s Lincoln and Speed book series as “Splendid… one of the most enjoyable works of fiction I have read in a long time.” And Historical Novels Review says, “Putnam’s books… are an excellent choice for both fans of historical murder mysteries and of accurate historical fiction.”

Putnam’s books are available for purchase at Downtown Books & Purl, 67 Commerce Street, Apalachicola, prior to the book signing and at the event. They include “These Honored Dead” (2016), “Perish from the Earth” (2017), and "Final Resting Place" (2018) which is based on Lincoln’s role as prosecutor in a sensational 1838 Springfield murder trial.

“A House Divided,” a fourth book in the series, will be released July 9. It is based on one of the greatest unsolved murder mysteries from Lincoln’s real-life trial cases, and is touted as the most captivating Lincoln and Speed mystery yet.

The Feb. 28 event is the second in the Susan Buzzett Clementson Author Series, named in honor of Ms. Clementson who passed away on Dec. 30, 2017. She was a lifelong advocate of libraries, literature, and the importance of library programs, including a career as librarian at Pine Hills Elementary School in Orlando and head of the Rosman Middle and High School Library in Brevard, North Carolina. She earned her degree in library science at Florida State University.

Clementson connected with the Apalachicola Municipal Library when she returned to the area, and became a leader in advancing new programs to provide education and literacy. She worked tirelessly for the local public library here, serving as chairman of the board for a number of years. It was her vision and support that led to the development of the new Apalachicola Margaret Key Library.

The Susan Buzzett Clementson Author Series program is produced in conjunction with PALS - Patrons of Apalachicola Library Society, to bring noteworthy national and regional authors to Apalachicola as a tribute to her memory, belief in the power of the written word, and the role libraries play in disseminating it.