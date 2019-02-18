FORT WALTON BEACH — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Sunday night.

Johnathan Parades, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, was heading north on Mary Esther Cut-Off at 6:15 p.m. when the accident occurred at the intersection with Lovejoy Road.

Parades rode his 2015 Suzuki Boulevard between two stopped vehicles and ran a red light. At the same time a 2015 Chevy Silverado truck in the southbound left-turn lane was making a legal U-turn into the intersection. Parades struck the passenger side of the truck and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to information from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Parades, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No injuries were reported for the truck's driver and occupant, both of whom are from Fort Walton Beach.

Two witnesses to the crash told police they saw Parades run the red light. Parades was found at fault for causing the crash but no citations were issued at the scene.

Due to the severity of the injury to Parades, investigators were called to the scene. The accident remains under investigation.