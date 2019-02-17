TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Alabama softball team remains undefeated after a pair of wins Saturday at the Hillenbrand Invitational, defeating Cal State Fullerton, 7-2, before earning a 6-1 win over ninth-ranked and event-host Arizona.

After scoring a combined three runs in two games Friday, seventh-ranked Alabama’s (9-0) offense found a spark in scoring the 13 runs in two games on Saturday.

In the first game, which was against Cal State Fullerton, Alabama scored a combined five runs in the first and second innings, providing enough cushion in the eventual win. Three Crimson Tide batters had multi-hit games, including a 2-for-3 day from Kaylee Tow with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Sarah Cornell (3-0) went the distance for the pitching win, holding the Titans to two runs on five hits.

Arizona marked Alabama’s first ranked opponent of the young season. The Tide capitalized on four fielding errors, with three of its six runs coming as unearned. Alabama’s offensive production came from the middle of its order, including a pair of RBIs from Skylar Wallace on a sixth-inning double. Montana Fouts (4-0) took the win on the pitcher’s mound, pitching the entire game. She struck out eight, did not walk any batters, allowed one unearned run on six hits.

Alabama’s hitting highlights included a pinch-hit solo home run by Caroline Hardy in the top of the seventh inning. Merris Schroder led off the top of the second inning with a triple.

Alabama wraps up its weekend at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Sunday with a game against the University of Illinois-Chicago.