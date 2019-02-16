BATON ROUGE— LSU outfielders Daniel Cabrera and Antoine Duplantis each launched two home runs and combined for 11 RBI to lead the No. 1 Tigers baseball team to an opening night victory with a 12-7 win against UL-Monroe Friday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Cabrera’s two home runs in a game and five RBI were both career highs. It was the first multi-home run game for senior Duplantis. His grand slam in the bottom of the eighth was the second of his career. The first was on April 22, 2016 against Mississippi State.

LSU improves to 1-0 on the season while ULM drops to 0-1. It is the 18th consecutive season that the Tigers have opened the year with a win.

The Tigers return to action today against Army at 2 p.m. in The Box. The game will be available online only through the SEC Network+, which is accessible through Watch ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.

Right-hander Devin Fontenot earned the win for the Tigers after firing one inning and allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits. The sophomore struck out one.

Junior Zack Hess started the game for LSU and tossed 3.2 innings. The right-hander gave up five runs—four earned—on six hits, walked two and struck out four.

Trent Vietmeier was the first Tigers player out of the bullpen and closed the fourth inning.

For the first time on the mound since 2017, right-hander Eric Walker one-hit the Warhawks in 2 1/3 innings of work and struck out two.

Right-hander Cole Gray suffered the loss for ULM after throwing 2/3 of an inning and allowing two runs with one walk and two strikeouts. ULM’s starter Justin Barton gave up four runs—three earned—on five hits and struck out three in five innings of work.