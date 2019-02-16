TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Alabama softball team gutted out a pair of victories Friday at the Hillenbrand Invitational, defeating USF, 2-0, before beating New Mexico, 1-0.

Alabama (7-0) and USF (1-5) were both scoreless until a lead-off fifth-inning solo home run from Merris Schroder and a sixth-inning run on a wild pitch providing some insurance in the 2-0 decision. It was a similar story in the second game of the day, with the Crimson Tide and New Mexico (2-2) scoreless until the final inning of regulation, with a clutch RBI double from KB Sides making the difference in the one-run win.

Alabama’s runs against South Florida came on the solo home run from Schroder and a run scored on a passed ball by Kaylee Tow. Freshman Montana Fouts (3-0) got the win, striking out a season-high 12 batters in the complete-game shutout, allowing three hits with no walks.

Against New Mexico, it was another pitching duel with a late RBI double from Sides making the difference in the 1-0 victory. Krystal Goodman threw 4.2 scoreless innings to start the game, striking out three with four hits and one walk allowed. Sarah Cornell (2-0) earned the win in relief with 2.1 shutout innings behind her.

Alabama continues play at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Saturday, facing Cal State Fullerton and ninth-ranked Arizona.