After amassing a 17-point lead to start the fourth quarter, the Franklin County High School Seahawk varsity basketball team staved off a pesky Port St. Joe comeback to secure a a 53-45 win and the school's first Class 1A District 4 district title since 2009.

Coach Nathan West's squad now faces Baker at home Thursday night in the first game for both teams in the regionals. Baker was runner-up in District 4 after falling to Chipley 65-62 at Chipley Friday night.

"I'm proud for the guys, they've earned it," said West. "They've worked hard for it. We knew it wasn't going to be given to us. They deserved it but they had to go out there and work and earn it, and I thought they did a good job competing.

"Our shooting percentage has been low, not because we can't shoot it but because of the shots we take," said West, his team's record now 18-8, after winnign every one of their district games, and splitting their non-conference match-ups. "

"All week we worked hard on shooting with a high level of confidence, our jump shot," he said. "That was our mindset all week and I thought they did a good job preparing mentally for it."

A few minutes into the game, senior Daijon Penamon hit a three-pointer to open the night's scoring, and then hit a second trey a few minutes later, followed a little later by two free throws, for eight points in the first quarter.

Then, after both teams left the locker room at halftime with the Seahawks up 27-19, Penamon hit a trey to open the second half, followed by one from fellow senior Simon Brathwaite, to open up a 33-19 margin.

With about 30 seconds left in the game, after the Tiger Sharks had crawled back to within five points, 50-45, when senior Kendre Gant scored, Penamon hit a foul shot to give the Seahawks a six-point margin. Senior Isaiah DeCourcey his back-to-back free throw at the charity stripe to ice the eight-point win.

"Daijon has been capable of that all year long," said West. "He does a great job handling ball pressure. He's not going to blow by you but he's good at changing speeds.

"In a situation like that, it's good to see a senior take over and say 'You know, I'll get the ball up the floor, I'll take over, give me the ball' and that was his mentality. That goes back to him being mentally prepared.

"When you're prepared for every game, you're going to get the results," said West.

In the semifinals Friday night, also at Wewahitchka, the Seahawks downed Altha 68-40. In the second game, Port St. Joe defeated Wewahitchka 63-52.