The Apalachicola Area Historical Society is pleased to open its Spring Speaker Series, starting off with Pam Richardson this Saturday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Raney House Museum, 128 Market Street in Apalachicola.

Richardson, who has authored a history of the Hill that now serves as a state-supported walking tour, will offer a “History of Apalachicola's Hill: An Armchair Tour.”

This is a free event, and everyone is welcome. Future speakers include James Hargrove on Saturday, March 16, and Diane Brewer on Saturday, April 20.

For more information, call 850-296-6952.