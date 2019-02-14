BREAKING NEWS: The Lady Seahawks girls basketball team were defeated by Jay Thursday night in Pensacola, 53-37

Jay, now 14-0 at home and 25-2 overall, lost their season opener 69-32 to Class 7A Pace, then reeled off 19 wins until falling 39-38 to 5A Pensacola Catholic.

Franklin County advanced out of the districts after a tough loss to Port St. Joe last Thursday, Feb. 7

Tydron Wynn’s girls finished as district runner-up after they fell 46-37 after fighting back to a near tie in the fourth quarter.

“We let it get away from us at end of the game. Down 15 in the third quarter and we cut the lead to two points in the fourth quarter,” said the coach.

“We fought hard but turnovers at the wrong time hurt us in this one,” he said.

Honesti Williams led the team with 14 points, followed by Hannah Sweet with six and Jahneese Brathwaite with four.