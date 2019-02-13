The Franklin County Seahawks closed out the regular season at home Friday with a gigantic loss.

But the Class 1A post-season begins Friday, and that’s all that matters.

Nathan West’s Seahawks got shelled 84-47 by Class 3A powerhouse Saint John Paul II.

“It was just an old-fashioned butt whupping,” said West. “They came out strong off the tip, and got off to a hot start.”

Senior Simon Brathwaite led the team with 10 points, while senior Daijon Penamon, and sophomores Eden Brathwaite and Lamarius Martin each had eight.

“We did a terrible job of controlling the glass on teh defensive end,” said West. “They’re just a good ball team.

“I think we’re going backwards defensively,” he said. “Our guys need to do a better job on how we approach games. I can only prepare them so much. They have to be mentally tough and mentally prepared no matter what.

“I don’t think we’re mentally tough enough,” said West. “We played a tough schedule, and it’s helped us get to where we need to be placed competitively.

“These have been tough environments, and that’s because we’re going to be put into situations where we have to fight and grind out a win,” he said. “I could have scheduled 15 home games, 10 on the road and won 25 games. But I don’t think having an easy schedule helps you.

“I believe absolutely now we have got to be focused on one game at a time,” he said. “I think we got a good chance to make a run here. We have some pieces of the puzzle we didn’t have last year.

“We have to put it all together, we have to defend,” West said. “We’re not locking down on defense. We got to buckle down on the defensive4 end of the floor.”

The boys get their first test Friday night in the district tourney at Wewa, when they take on the winner of the Altha vs. Bozeman game.

Then unless they stumble badly, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. it’s the district championship vs. the likely opponent – Port St. Joe.