The Starlight Trio from St. Augustine will perform this Friday evening. Feb. 15 at The Gallery at High Cotton.

Elisabeth and Lon Williamson, musical and life partners for over 35 years, are well known around the state for their artistry as a duo, blending eloquent harmonies with accomplished musicianship. Add to their dynamic repertoire of original, old-time, jazz, swing, and bluegrass tunes the guitar stylings of Rick Kuncicky and they're on fire.

Tommy Cooper, a favorite Apalachicola singer-songwriter will open the show. He has just finished recording his first extended play release through Cat Family Records in Tallahassee. His originals will make you laugh, cry and sing along.

doors at the 230 Water Street location open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m.

BYOB; $10/15 donation at the door. Your hosts invite you to come early, and to bring something to share.