A 20-year-old Georgia man came down here duck hunting and got what he wanted.

Unfortunately for him, he shot the wrong duck in the wrong place.

William J. Adams, of Centerville, was spotted at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 by Amber Holton, Carrabelle’s deputy police chief, walking along Southeast Avenue C, with a brown dog on a leash in his left hand, and a dead duck held by the neck in his right hand.

Holton was searching the area because a few minutes earlier Allen Ray had called to report that he had seen a while male in a black Ford 150, with a duck boat in tow, stop at the pond behind Sands Park, and then pull out a shotgun and blast one of the ducks, one of the beautiful and majestic migrating ducks that have long frequented the city’s safe and quiet public pond, so replete with the soundless harmony of nature’s stillness, where so many stroll by to love and enjoy and cherish its tranquility, peacefulness and complete absence of sudden gunplay.

In her citation, Holton wrote that Adams admitted to shooting the duck, and cited him for discharging a firearm within the city limits.

In addition, Florida fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Morgan Sauls was called to the scene, and he cited Adams for violating the Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp Act, which requires that all hunters of migratory waterfowl carry on their person an unexpired federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp that is validated by “his signature written by himself in ink across the face of the stamp.”

Sauls’ report indicated that Adams presented a Florida hunting license, waterfowl permit, and migratory bird permit but said he had lost his federal duck stamp. A check with the FWC dispatch center advised Sauls that Adams did not have a valid federal duck stamp.

Sauls wrote that Adams told the officer “he wanted to shoot it because his dog had never retrieved a Canvasback (duck) before.”

Adams is slated to make a mandatory appearance before County Judge Gordon Shuler at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 7 to answer for his misdeed.