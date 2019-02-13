Pat Kelly of Harry A’s found himself with a garbage bag full of one-dollar bills after removing them all from the walls of Harry A’s during reconstruction after Hurricane Michael. What to do with all this grubby money? Why donate it to the Humane Society, of course. On Jan. 28, $3,417 was deposited into the Humane Society’s general fund where it will be used to care for the homeless pets in their care. The Humane Society is grateful for this unexpected monetary gift and would like to thank Pat for every single dirty dollar.