Federal infrastructure spending should be a matter of such significance that it transcends party politics.

Unfortunately, common ground on the issue has been uncommon.

President Donald Trump used part of his State of the Union address last week to urge Congress to craft a bipartisan infrastructure plan that will allow the nation to rebuild some of its roads and bridges – pressing issues that affect all Americans – Democrats and Republicans alike.

It seems like spending on a priority such as this would be an issue where lawmakers of both parties can set aside petty political interests and work together for the good of the nation.

Doing so would allow both sides to claim victory and, most importantly, return an outcome that is good for the people they represent. Substandard roads and bridges, along with the people they inconvenience and endanger, know no party.

There have been various methods proposed for increasing federal spending. Some have focused on federal incentives to draw out matching state and local spending. Others have set their sights on raising the federal fuel tax and using the resulting windfall to improve our infrastructure.

There could well be other, more politically palatable options to be explored. Raising taxes for any purpose will get a predictable pushback. But that doesn’t mean the issue should be ignored. In fact, as Louisiana motorists well know, neglecting the problem only makes it worse and more expensive eventually to fix.

The important thing isn’t to embrace one option at this point. Instead, the first thing our national officials must do is to display a willingness to cooperate and communicate with the other side. Only by working together will they be able to make progress on something that needs to be done.

The president was right to set a bipartisan tone to frame a topic that deserves to be treated in that manner. Trump will be needed for leadership as the process goes forward. He will have to guide it by signaling what provisions he would be willing to sign into law.

Beyond that, though, the members of Congress will have to work face to face on an approach that can garner broad agreement.

It shouldn’t be difficult to make the point that this needs to be done sooner rather than later. And everyone on both sides of the political aisle should see it for the priority it is.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.