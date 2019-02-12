BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " Audits show that athletics programs at several Louisiana public colleges finished their last school year with deficits.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office released reports Monday showing athletics departments at Southern University, Southeastern Louisiana University and Grambling State University ended their years in the red.

The reports covered the budget year that ended June 30.

The Advocate reports the audits show Southern's athletics program finished the year with a more than $1.2 million deficit. Athletic department revenue totaled $13.4 million compared to expenses of nearly $14.7 million.

In separate reviews, Southeastern Louisiana University finished $201,000 in the red, with revenue of $13.9 million and expenses of $14.1 million.

Grambling State University ended the year with a deficit of $443,000, with operating revenue of $9.3 million versus expenses of $9.7 million.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com