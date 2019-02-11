The Franklin County School Board received a lengthy standing ovation from a packed audience at a special meeting Monday evening.

It was not because the five members had decided on a deeply education-related issue, nor was the applause directly connected with the day-to-day matters within a district that is educating about 1,000 students each week.

Rather, it was all about land and money, and how about 3.6 acres on the corner of the former Apalachicola High School grounds, at 17th Street and Avenue L, fit into the future of the Hill neighborhood.

The crescendo of clapping came following the board’s decision to take no action on a proposed settlement offer in the Denton Cove court case that, if approved, would have paved the way for creation of an affordable housing complex first proposed to the school district in Dec. 2012.

George Thompson, the only school board member who was serving back then, moved to accept the mediation agreement that featured a settlement offer of nearly $426,000 from Denton Cove GP, LLC, developers of the more than $10 million project to create 52 low-income housing units, funded by the sale of federal tax credits, on the land.

Thompson’s motion died for lack of a second, without discussion. No school board member advanced a second item, a resolution that would have been needed to complete the deal.

The matter now heads back to the courtroom of Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, where a decision, and even a possible jury trial, could come by this summer regarding what obligations, if any, the school board has regarding the complicated ownership of this land, 1.62-acres of which were the public’s streets and alleys prior to the city giving them over to the school district 75 years ago to construct the segregated Wallace Quinn High School, and then later the integrated Apalachicola High School.

The cost of fighting the suit lodged by the Denton Cove developers weighed heavily in the analysis given the board by Tallahassee attorney Leonard Dietzen, the outside counsel whose firm has argued the school board’s position ever since last July.

At that point, the school board ended years of extending the sales contract for the 2.04 acres the district first agreed in Dec. 2014 to sell to Wendover Housing Partners, of Altamonte Springs, by going to court to ask the circuit judge to rule on whether the 1.62-acres of streets and alleys were included.

“They (Denton Cove) believes the whole thing is theirs,” said Dietzen. “We disagreed and asked a judge to resolve the matter quickly.”

Denton Cove responded by filing three counterclaims, alleging that the school board was obligated to convey the entire 3.66 acres, and to pay damages due to the board receiving “unjust enrichment” and for breaching “an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”

In addition, in December Dodson granted a request from a local non-profit of civic activists, Historic Apalachicola Plat Preservation Inc. (HAPPI) to intervene in the suit, which enabled them to supplement the arguments being made by the school board.

HAPPI’s opposition to the project is based on its advocacy to protect the city’s historic grid, and its members were among those spoke out Monday night in opposition to the settlement agreement.

