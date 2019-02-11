The Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts will host a two- day national traveling exhibit highlighting historical personalities from whom literacy was the key to a future of freedom.

This traveling exhibit, “Being Literate, Being Free: The Journey from Slavery to Freedom” features eight figures with a guided 45-minute tour from Dr. Joanne Martin, founder of the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum. The wax figures to be displayed are:

Frederick Douglass, social reformer, abolitionist, orator Mary Elizabeth Bowser, union spy during Civil War Earl Graves, entrepreneur, publisher, businessman Lewis Latimer, inventor, draftsman, contributor to invention of first telephone Phillis Wheatley, first published African-American female poet Mother Mary E. Lange, laid foundation of nation’s first black Catholic school, founder of Oblate Sisters of Providence; the nation’s first order of black nuns; Guion Bluford, aerospace engineer, NASA astronaut, first African-American in space Dr. Dorothy I Height, civil rights and women’s rights activist, longest serving president of the National Council of Negro Women, awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom(1994) and Congressional Medal of Honor (2004).

The tours begin every hour from noon to 5 p.m. this Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 12 and 13. Exhibit entry fee is $10; children under age 18 are free.

A special reception will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., when Martin will give a presentation of the figures and her museum, along with a short video of her life's work, followed by a meet & greet. The reception includes food, drinks and live music from Chris Godber. Ticket price for reception is $20.