Be sure not to miss H’COLA’s 16th annual African-American History Festival the weekend of Feb. 15-17 at Franklin Square, on Sixth Street in Apalachicola.

With the theme “Our Roots Run Deep,” the program features three days of fun, food, music and culture for the whole family.

Vendor booths open on Friday at 4 p.m. with the crowning of the Royal Court at 7 p.m. Saturday kicks off with the parade at noon, then come hear the all-new entertainment lineup featuring the soulful sounds of deejay Ced B all day, plus live performances by rhythm and blues band, Stank Sauce, of Jacksonville, and legendary Alabama blues man, Lil Jimmy Reed.

The festival concludes Sunday with outdoor worship at noon.

For a full schedule, find us on Facebook, visit HCOLA.org, or call 653-7515

The festival, organized by H’COLA {Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola) is brought to you by Duke Energy and in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.