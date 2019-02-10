The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 28

Kimberly J. Wheeler, 46, Carrabelle, trespassing on occupied structure or conveyance; released on own recognizance (FCSO}

Rayn J. Allen, 40, Apalachicola, failure to appear; held without bond (FCSO)

Heather Marie Duggar, 37, Apalachicola, failure to appear on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia; held without bond (FCSO)

Starla Carol Crum, 26, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of keeping a store, dwelling house, building, vehicle, or any place whatever, visited by persons for the purpose of unlawfully using any controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church or business, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church or business; $27,500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 29

Riley Leroy Allen, 18, Eastpoint, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Christopher James Wells, 24, Eastpoint, possession of methamphetamine; held without bond (FCSO)

Jan. 30

Eric C. Hathaway, 36, Apalachicola, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a church or business; sale of a misbranded drug in lieu of a controlled substance; $40,000 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 31

Charles J. Sowell, 31, Carrabelle, burglary of an unoccupied swelling - unarmed, larceny - theft over $300 and less than $5,000, revocation of pre-trial release; held without bond (FCSO)

Patrick Bruce Fleming, 37, Lanark Village, non-support of dependents; $800 bond (FCSO)

Monica Stanton, 50, Eastpoint, DUI – first offense; $1,000 bond (APD)

James Earl Coulter, 52, Apalachicola, disorderly intoxication; released on own recognizance (FCSO}

Feb. 3

Sherrie Reenea Jones, 52, Eastpoint, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed, resisting an officer with violence; held without bond (FCSO)