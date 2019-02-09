If you want to help the people of Mexico Beach, there's a great way to do it. Every Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., in the parking lot at Avenue F and Market Street, adjacent to the Chowder House restaurant, Apalachicola volunteers Peggy Taris Foley, left, and Billie Macken have been collecting donation for the Ground Zero Mexico Beach White Tent, and then driving them over. They are in need of all sorts of supplies. Check out Foley or Macken on Facebook, or the Ground Zero Mexico Beach White Tent, to get a better idea of what they need for a given week.