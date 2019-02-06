The Ilse Newell Series for the Performing Arts will feature an afternoon of Brahms this Sunday, Feb. 10.

The complete Brahms sonatas for piano and violin, a triptych of sonatas, composed by Johannes Brahms between 1879 and 1888, convey distinctively different moods, from lyrical to stormy, to be masterfully performed by world-renowned musicians Shannon Thomas and Stijn DeCock.

Violinist Thomas is an accomplished chamber music performer, whose concerts include prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Banff Centre, and Innsbruck, Aspen, and Brancaleoni Music Festivals.

A Tennessee native, she is a professor of violin at Florida State University. She earned a doctorate at the Cleveland Institute of Music; her principal teachers have included Paul Kantor, Cornelia Heard, Jonathan Swartz, and Ani Kavafian.

DeCock is an acclaimed pianist admitted to the Royal Academy of Music in Brussels at age 15, where he studied with the legendary Heinrich Neuhaus. He is the founding director of the Brancaleoni International Music Festival in Piobicco, Italy.

Concerts start at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 6th Street, Apalachicola.

Admission is $10 per person, payable in cash at the door. Open seating. Students may attend for free. Doors open at 3:40 p.m. A reception with light refreshments will be held in Trinity's Benedict Hall immediately after the performances.