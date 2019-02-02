A Friday evening shooting in Eastpoint, by a sheriff's deputy, left one person in the hospital in Panama City.

The shooting by the deputy, who the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said was not injured, took place sometime after 5 p.m. on Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint. Investigators from the Florida Department of Law

Enforcement were on the scene until well into the evening.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said the suspect was transported by Weems ambulance to Bay Medical Center in Panama City with non-life threatening injuries. He said the suspect remains at the hospital.

Smith said the sheriff's office and the state's attorney's office are handling the criminal investigation, which pertains to the suspect's actions. He said FDLE is handling details of the officer-involved shooting, and that he expects the reports to be completed this week, at which time the names will be released.

Meanwhile, as is routine in cases of an officer-involved shooting, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

Smith said the officer on-duty in that area received a call after 5 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance. In the course of the officer's involvement on the scene, the suspect used a vehicle to threaten the officer's safety and in return the officer fired a shot. Smith declined to provide further details, which he said would be forthcoming when the reports are completed.