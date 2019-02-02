The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the Friday evening shooting in Eastpoint, in which a sheriff's deputy shot a woman during a domestic battery incident.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said that Major Cliff Carroll and Deputy Jacob Rieben attempted to stop Sherrie Renee Jones, on Friday at around 5:30 p.m. after she was involved in an incident in Eastpoint at apartments at 275 Carroll Street.

The release said Jones drove erratically towards her residence. Upon her arrival at 175 Hickory Dip Road, Rieben left his patrol car and tried to speak with Jones, when she refused to exit the vehicle.

Instead, Jones put her vehicle into drive, and accelerated towards Rieben, prompting him to draw his weapon and fire at Jones, according to the release.

Jones, 53, was transported by Weems ambulance to Bay Medical Center in Panama City where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday after, Jones was released from the hospital, and booked at the Franklin County Detention Center for aggravated assault on an officer.

Sheriff A.J. Smith said the sheriff's office and the state's attorney's office are investigating Jones’ case, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

As is routine in cases of an officer-involved shooting, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.