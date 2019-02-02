A Friday evening shooting in Eastpoint, by a sheriff's deputy, left one person in the hospital in Panama City.

The shooting by the deputy, who the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said was not injured, took place sometime after 5 p.m. on Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint. Investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were on the scene at least until well into the evening.

A post on the Facebook page of Sheriff A.J. Smith said "the suspect (was) transported to Bay Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries."

The post said the sheriff's office and the state's attorney's office are handling the criminal investigation, which it said "is ongoing and more information will be released later."