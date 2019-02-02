The Franklin County Seahawk varsity basketball team finished regualr season district play with a perfect 10-0 record by downing Wewahitchka 71- 54 in an away game Friday night.

Senior Simon Brathwaite scored 31 points and snared seven rebounds, with sophomore Lamarius Martin scoring 23, with seven assists.

Senior Mikalin Huckeba grabbed seven rebounds, and senior Daijon Penamon had five assists.

"I thought we came out and played too flat," said coach Nathan West. "We have to do a better job at playing at a high level down every game. We can not afford to take days off.

"We are not good enough to pick and choose when we want to play hard, we have to play hard for 32 minutes," he said.

His 16-6 squad plays at Rutherford Tuesday, and then hosts Senior Night Friday against John Paul II.