Jen Glantz is getting paid to be herself and she's paying her trusted team of five to do the same as they run a successful business together.

Underestimated. Underrated. Unknown. That’s what Jen Glantz was. What she is now is another story.

The 30-year-old underdog-turned-author and entrepreneur from Boca Raton, Fla. was told she should pursue a different profession because writing wasn’t her strong suit. She was asked why “a nobody” like her should speak at a women’s business brunch. She was bullied for being the shy tomboy who chose books over boys.

Today, Glantz is living her best life and living it loud, kind of like the lyrics to a well known pop song by Pink: “Raise your glass if you are wrong, In all the right ways, All my underdogs, We will never be never be, anything but loud.”

The MVP of bridesmaids is getting paid to be herself. And she's paying her trusted team of five to do the same as they run a successful business together.

Anyone connected to a wedding can hire Glantz and her team to show up at a wedding, walk down the aisle, give a toast and more — just like a good friend. They can also help behind the scenes, write a maid-of-honor speech and give real-time advice when pre-wedding meltdowns happen. They even help folks master wedding etiquette from what to wear to how much money to give and how to properly decline an invite. The mighty team, which was once just Glantz, is the wedding industry’s perfect peacekeepers, social directors, assistants and confidants, all in one.

Underdog, no more. In fact, nearly 50,000 people applied to be on Glantz’s team. And while a majority of them couldn’t be hired for just a few positions, many of them signed up for her virtual course, “How to Start Your Own Wedding Business.” The course, priced at $349, has helped people start any business, not just in the wedding industry.

Before the business model, the team of five and the consulting, Glantz was putting on polyester dresses and walking down aisles with complete strangers. She was the one holding up 18 layers of pure dress so that a bride could use the restroom with ease. She was also catching a bouquet like a champ then following those MLB-moves with an “OMG, I can’t believe this” speech. And of course she was the one always participating in the obligatory cha-cha or electric slide.

Talk about genius. She was, and still is, the MVP of bridesmaids.

Shy or not, underdog or not, Glantz knew she’d be successful. What she didn’t know was that witnessing couples fist-fight all the way to the altar or finding a bride blackout drunk behind a couch on her wedding night would be part of her journey toward greatness. With all those ceremonies under her belt, a few books and now a business, imagine the stories she can tell.

“I’ve seen people get married for other things — not love. I’ve seen people completely back out of their situation. But I’ve also seen people look at each other in a way that I’ve never seen before,” she said in an interview with The Palm Beach Post in 2017.

And if you thought an angry, overwhelmed, hungry bride was the scariest thing anyone could experience at a wedding, you’re wrong. “Bridezilla” got nothin’ on a drama-loving bridesmaid!

“I worked a wedding when the bridesmaids were doing everything they could to sabotage the day for the bride. One chose not to buy the bridesmaid dress and told the bride that day she was going to wear whatever she wanted,” Glantz wrote in a blog post on EliteDaily.com.

Her crazy, one-of-a-kind journey is a result of her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. She’s also pretty damn tough. Several years ago, she packed her bags and moved to The Big Apple where she struggled with finding love, finding work and finding herself. Fast forward through more failed dates than she can count on her fingers and toes, an 86-year-old bully-turned-BFF and too many NY-style slices of pizza for any South Floridian to admit to eating, and Glantz gifts the rest of us with a memoir and book tour for “Always A Bridesmaid (for Hire).”

At her book signings, she stood in front of tables with printed copies and read a chapter about Ray. The crowd laughed when she got to the part about Ray slamming his hand on a library table, telling her to get out of his face. He was testing her commitment to achieving her business goals. And at the reading in Boca, her mother smiled when Glantz read about that one time Ray told her she was so afraid of failing that she was setting herself up to stay still and achieve nothing — something her mom tried to get through her head for years.

Ray has been her best friend and business mentor for a handful of years. And it was his intimidating demeanor and honest criticisms that propelled Glantz to launch her business and write a book in just two months.

Forgive the cliche, but there must be a raise-your-glass kind of moral to this story. Or a few because that’s just how Jen Glantz, in all her nerd-turned-cool, would have it.

Embrace your uniqueness. Execute your ideas until you’re getting paid to be yourself. Carry on even after you fail miserably. And finally, and most obviously: Never be that bridesmaid who makes the wedding all about you.

