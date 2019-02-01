The Fort Coombs Armory rocked Friday night, as upwards of 150 people turned out to celebrate the 75th birthday of Franklin County resident Mike Shepard. Guests who have known him since elementary school and some he’d met last week, all joined in the party.

Shepard, born Jan 25, 1944 in Tampa, grew up in Flat Creek near Greensboro in Gadsden County. He graduated Florida State University in 1967, after receiving ROTC training, and was commissioned into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He went to Vietnam as a captain and served there in 1970-71.

For his 70th birthday, Shepard’s children, Shelly and Grayson, threw a party for him at the Owl Cafe, which was filled to capacity. Expecting a greater turnout, they decided for his 75th on the Armory, and it proved to be jam-packed.