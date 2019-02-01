A collection drive by St. George Island snowbird Julie Bergman, a Minnesota newspaper publisher, and husband Rolly has led to a boost to the Ground Zero Mexico Beach White Tent working to address the overwhelming need after Hurricane Michael.

The Bergmans collected donations locally to deliver to the White Tent, working out of their season rental “Summer Salt,” at 501 East Gulf Drive. On Jan. 19, they delivered two truckloads of donations, everything from household items to dozens of bags of dog and cat food and lots of water.

Shown with a portion of the donations are, in back, Pamela Sellars, left, and Linda Blythe, organizers of the White Tent.

“The ladies said they had been worried all week because the shelves were getting very low,” said Bergman. “So the donations from Franklin County and the winter visitors made a huge impact.”