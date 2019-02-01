The 2019 officers of Curfew Lodge #73 were installed at a public installation on Saturday, Jan. 5 with an overflow crowd of Lodge widows, family, friends and neighbors in attendance.

Also in attendance were Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz and Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Installed as Worshipful Master for 2019 was Richard Fravel, with Terry Martin as Senior Warden, Marvin Pelfrey as Secretary and Clyde Millender as Chaplain. Chris Crosby was installed as Senior Deacon, and Tim Edwards as Junior Deacon.

Curfew Lodge #73, founded Jan. 17, 1894, is located at 108 NE 1st St. in Carrabelle. It is a part of the Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of the State of Florida.