The Lady Seahawks varsity basketball team downed Vernon 53-29 in an away game Monday night, upping their record to 13-8.

Junior Honesti Williams poured in a season-high 24 points.

“Normally it’s Honesti’s defense that stands out, but tonight she was lights out on offense. She probably missed one or two shots all night,” said coach Tydron Wynn.

“This was the best the team looked all season. It looked natural tonight,” he said. “We just looked comfortable. The offense ran smoothly and the defense was awesome. Still got to rebound a little better but great effort overall.”

Freshman Jahneese Brathwaite added-12 points, with seniors Melanie Collins and Hannah Sweet each scoring four.

Sophomore Jamela Ray added three, while senior Jazmyne Farmer, sophomore Kiani Allen and freshman Amani Jones each score two.

“Jamela really stepped up tonight with Amani being in foul trouble. Solid defense and rebounding was great from her,” said Wynn.

On Friday night in Gulf County, the team fell 42-30 to Port St. Joe, as the Lady Hawks trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, tied it up at 14-all at the half, and was down by three, 32-29 to start the fourth.

“We showed improvement from the first game where we was down 20 in the third quarter,” said Wynn. “We were only down three on the road going into the fourth.

“That’s a tough place to play and I think we did great,” he said. “I think the biggest thing with me and my team is showing improvement and we did exactly that.”

Brathwaite led the team with eight points, with seven from Williams, six from Sweet, five by Collins, and four by Jones.

The team, now 7-2 in the district, open the post season on Monday at The Nest, with district tournament action all week. Check the apalachtimes.com for times.

“Now it’s a one-game season. Win and you advance,” said Wynn. “Playoffs should be fun this year.”

Last week, against Vernon, the team honored Melanie Collins and Jazmyne Farmer on Senior Night.