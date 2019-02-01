Join Tallahassee author Robert Buccellato at Downtown Books this Saturday, Feb. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a look at one of the most colorful, least lawful chapters in old Florida history.

When Prohibition ended the legal production of spirits, many resourceful Panhandle residents turned to lives of crime. ”Rum Runners & Moonshiners of Old Florida” recounts lively tales of this not-so-distant era of illegal stills, bootleg liquor, corrupt sheriffs, and crafty moonshiners.

Buccellato was historian for the Clerk of Courts for Leon County from 2015 to 2017. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum then appointed him to the Canopy Roads Advisory Committee. He has also written ”Florida Governors: Lasting Legacies” and “Jimmy Carter in Plains: The Presidential Hometown.”