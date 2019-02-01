The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, Carrabelle Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 22

Amanda Suzette Richburg, 35, Carrabelle, misdemeanor failure to appear; $500 bond (FCSO)

Brandy Marie Davis, 27, Eastpoint, trespassing on structure or conveyance; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Clifford M. Dykes, 43, Apalachicola, felony violation of probation; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Michael Logan Dillun, 66, St. George Island, DUI – first offense; $500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 23

Wesley B. Lee, 36, Apalachicola, violation of probation; held without bond (FCSO)

Vickie D. Cryderman, 56, Eastpoint, driving while license suspended or revoked – habitual offender; $2,500 bond (CPD)

Jan. 24

Corey Mathew Lashley, 24, Apalachicola, fraudulent use of a cred card – two of more times in a six-month period; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 26

James Jacob Denig, 57, Carrabelle, domestic battery; released on own recognizance (CPD)

Jan. 27

Adam Paul Guidry, 36, Golden Meadow, Louisiana, DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Tiffany Ann Wiedner, 32, Eastpoint, DUI - first offense; released on own recognizance (APD)