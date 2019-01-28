Kindergarten through fifth grade students in the Franklin County School’s Seahawk Arts program created a collaborative piece titled, “Chinese Dragon,” to introduce a unit on Chinese brush paintings and calligraphy.

Young students in kindergarten and first grades painted the interior body, made up of upholstery tubes, with red paint, and glued colorful paper “scales” on the long, cardboard tubes. Second grade students strung beads for the dragon’s wings, and painted letters for the sign, “Chinese Dragon.” Third and fourth grade students created colorful, tie-dyed coffee filters for the exterior body of the dragon. Fifth grade students worked in teams to design and create the head, tail, and legs, using an abundance of materials found in the classroom’s art vault.

The Chinese Dragon is on display at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture, and Art (HCA), for the Youth Arts Showcase, sponsored by HCA and Project Impact. The showcase is an art exhibit celebrating the talents, artistry, and creativity of Franklin County Youth. The showcase features artwork of area youth who attend Project Impact, 4-H Club, ABC Charter School, and Franklin County School. The Youth Arts Showcase will be on display from through Saturday, Feb. 9.

Following the HCA youth art exhibit, the Chinese dragon will hang in the Seahawk Arts gallery, at Franklin County School.

Scan the Seahawk Arts QR Code to take a virtual tour of the Youth Arts Showcase.