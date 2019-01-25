The Franklin County Seahawks planted themselves as the undisputed top seed in the district with their second victory of the season over the Port St. Joe Sharks Friday night in Gulf County.

Coach Nathan West’s squad, now 15-5 overall and a perfect 9-0 in Class 1A District 4, broke out to a 20-point lead in the first half, and then withstood a spirited Tiger Shark rally that cut it to three early in the fourth quarter, to win 59-47.

With 1:25 left in the game, the Tiger Sharks made it 50-47, but senior Simon Brathwaite seized his missed shot, and put it back in, junior Isiah DeCoursey stole the ball and took it the length of the couth for a score, and Brathwaite, left wide open, scored a second time, to give the Seahawks a, insurmountable nine-point lead with 30 seconds left.

Sophomore Lamarius Martin’s two free throws iced it.

The Seahawks travel to Arnold Tuesday and then are back home Friday to face Wewahitchka, in their final regular season district contest.