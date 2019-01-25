The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting a free program about the mysterious shipwrecks on Dog Island that were uncovered by Hurricane Michael, and made national news.

This fascinating program will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle.

Join the museum and explore Dog Island’s rich maritime history, as far back as prehistory when the island was used as a campground by Paleo-Indians. It served as a safe harbor for European explorers and smugglers and later for fishermen and lumber tradesmen. Most recently, Dog Island served as an amphibious training site during World War II.

This program covers some of the maritime archaeology of Dog Island and its historical context. This talk will focus on the newly exposed shipwrecks uncovered after Hurricane Michael, their possible identification and the history of these shipwrecks.

The museum is honored to be joined by Ivor Mollema, senior archaeologist at the underwater archaeology department for Florida’s Bureau of Archaeological Research. Drawn to underwater archaeology as it combines his loves of diving and history, Mollema said that archaeology is a way to see the “real” side of history, not just words on a page. As a senior archaeologist, he runs site investigations, manages the video and photographic documentation of Florida’s submerged archaeological heritage, spearheads the 3D modeling efforts and coordinates public outreach efforts.

Please remember and be respectful that much of these shipwrecks are on or adjacent to private property. Funding in part by the Tourist Development Council.

For more information, contact 697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com