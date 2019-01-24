Four men, believed to be undocumented immigrants, have been arrested after deputies responded to shots being fired at a vehicle with a child passenger inside.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call in reference to gunshots being fired at a vehicle on St. George Island Friday.

Deputies quickly responded to the scene and immediately arrested three of the four suspects. While they were on the scene, they also found a pellet gun that they believe shattered the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle, where a child was sitting but was not injured.

Arrested were Rolenio Hilario Perez, 26, St. George Island, for discharging a firearm in public, firing a deadly missile into a vehicle and criminal mischief – property damage over $200 and under $1,000. He was given a $10,500 bond. Mejia Soto Agustin, 32, St. George Island, was arrested for being a principal or accessory to firing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and released on own recognizance. Miguel Angel Gabriel, 32, St. George Island, was arrested for being a principal or accessory to firing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, DUI – first offense, and refusal to submit to a DUI test, and given a $1,500 bond. Marvin Francisco Acosta, 27, Houston, Texas, was arrested for disorderly intoxication, and burglary of an occupied dwelling – unarmed, and given a $5,000 bond.

FCI offers $1,000 bonuses

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires at institutions statewide. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.

Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at Franklin Correctional Institution in Carrabelle, Gulf Correctional Institution in Wewahitchka, and several other correctional institutions statewide.

For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, please visit FLDOCjobs.com where you can watch our recruitment video.

As Florida's largest state agency, the FDC employs 24,000 members statewide, incarcerates approximately 96,000 inmates and supervises nearly 166,000 offenders in the community.