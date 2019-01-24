Franklin County’s jobless rate improved a tad in December, but thanks to Hurricane Michael, it continues to have the state’s third highest unemployment rate.

According to preliminary numbers released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Franklin’s unemployment dipped from 5.1 percent in November to 5 percent last month.

The number of people on the jobless rolls fell by a dozen, from 245 to 233, and the labor force contracted by 85 workers, from 4,769 to 4,684.

The county’s December rate was considerably worse than one year ago, when the labor force was smaller, at 4,581, and there were just 155 people, or 3.4 percent of the county’s workforce, on the jobless rolls.

Franklin’s December jobless rate was the best in the tri-county Gulf Coast region, which includes Bay and Gulf counties. The state’s worst unemployment rate was in Gulf, which was at 7.9 percent, with 487 workers on the jobless rolls, more than double one year ago.

The second worst unemployment was in Bay, which was at 5.9 percent, more than two percentage points worse than one year ago. There were a total of 5,170 unemployed workers in Bay, more than 1,800 more than the 3,323 on the jobless rolls one year ago.