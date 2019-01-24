The following report is provided by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests listed this week were made by officers from the Apalachicola Police Department, Carrabelle Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All defendants are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jan. 14

Justin L. Odom, 37, Sumatra, driving while license suspended or revoked – habitual offender; $1,000 bond (FCSO)

Ethan Royce Whittington, 22, Eastpoint, passing false, altered, forged, or counterfeit note, bank bill, check, draft, or promissory note, felony failure to appear; $6,000 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 15

Charla D. Pflanz, 43, Tallahassee, disorderly intoxication; $500 bond (APD)

Phillip Shane Creamer, 42, Apalachicola, kidnapping or false imprisonment of an adult, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, trespassing on property while armed; $105,000 bond (APD, FCSO)

Jarrett Cleveland Pridgeon, 37, Bristol, two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to sell, smuggling contraband into prison – controlled substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription;$12,500 bond (CPD, FCSO)

Delana Lynn Slaughter, 36, Eastpoint, failure to appear, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 16

Starla Carol Crum, 26, Carrabelle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 17

Jason Andrew Scott, 44, Carrabelle, domestic battery; $500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 18

Rolenio Hilario Perez, 26, St. George Island, discharging a firearm in public, firing a deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft, criminal mischief – property damage over $200 and under $1,000; $10,500 bond (FCSO)

Mejia Soto Agustin, 32, St. George Island, principal or accessory to firing a deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Jan. 19

Miguel Angel Gabriel, 32, St. George Island, principal or accessory to firing a deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft, operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license, DUI – first offense, refusal to submit to a DUI test; $1,500 bond (FCSO)

Marvin Francisco Acosta, 27, Houston, Texas, disorderly intoxication, burglary of an occupied dwelling – unarmed, $5,000 bond (FCSO)

Murray Wesley Harrison, 49, Eastpoint, trespassing – failure to leave property upon order by owner; $500 bond (FCSO)

Caden Chance Crum, 22, Eastpoint, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief – property damage under $200, domestic battery; $500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 20

Reyes Valadez, 27, Fellsmere, disorderly intoxication, false identification given to a law enforcement officer; released on own recognizance (FCSO)

Lacey J. Amerson, 22, Carrabelle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid drivers license; $250 bond (FCSO)

Tiffany Obezo, 33, Carrabelle, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; $2,500 bond (FCSO)

Jan. 21

Freddie Eugene Williams, 45, Apalachicola, resisting an officer without violence, three counts of felony failure to appear, two counts of felony violation of probation, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; held without bond (FCSO)

Dennis Culpepper, 61, Carrabelle, driving while license suspended or revoked – second offense; $500 bond (FCSO)