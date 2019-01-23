Clear the table, set up the chairs and deal the cards, because they’ll be playing some high-stakes basketball in Port St. Joe Friday night.

Fresh from two lopsided home wins, a 40-point victory, 79-39, against Liberty County Friday, and a 28-point win. 83-55, over Altha, Coach Nathan West’s Seahawk varsity basketball squad will be heading west with a 14-5 record, and a perfect 8-0 in the district, in search of a second win this season against Sandy Quinn’s Tiger Sharks.

St. Joe’s only district loss came at the hands of the Seahawks, a tough-fought 58-48 win three weeks ago in Eastpoint.

The Seahawks have the sixth best record in the state in Class 1A basketball, but the Tiger Sharks are only three notches behind.

With nearly 20-points per game, Seahawk senior Simon Brathwaite has the fourth best scoring average in the state, but St. Joe senior Kendre Gant is only three decks behind, at nearly 17 points per game, with seniors Travis Roberson and Jan Lowe, at 13.5 and 10.6 respectively, not far below that.

Still, the Seahawks have a discipline and depth that is enabling them to average better than 63 points per game, five more than St. Joe.

It’s going to be a barnburner.

Against Altha Tuesday, the Seahawks rolled to a 46-29 halftime lead, and then expanded the margin in the second half for the win.

Before an enthusiastic home crowd Friday, Brathwaite shot 11 of 15 from the field, and seven of nine from the free throw line, to lead the team with 29 points.

Sophomore Lamarius Martin was four of nine from the field, with one trey, and three of four from the free throw line, for 14 points.

Sophomore Eden Brathwaite was four of nine from the field, and two of two from the charity strike, for 10 points.

Senior Mikalin Huckeba, and juniors Grady Escobar and Isaiah DeCoursey each tallied six points, while junior Ayden Pearson scored four, junior Javon Pride two and senior Daijon Penamon one.

The Seahawks led 51-23 at the half, outscored the Bulldogs 22-16 in the third quarter and held them scoreless in the final quarter to notch the win.