It was a good night for Franklin County High School basketball, as both the girls and boys basketball teams breezed by the Liberty County Bulldogs Friday at The Nest.

The girls won 57-29, as three players, freshmen Amani Jones and Jahneese Brathwaite, and junior Honesti Williams, all in double digits. Jones scored 12, Brathwaite 11 and Williams 10.

Junior Hannah Sweet added nine, sophomore Jamela Ray four, sophomores Kiani Allen and Haley Miller, each three, senior Melanie Collins two, and freshman Genesis Jones one.

Coach Tydron Wynn’s squad built up a 26-18 lead at the half, and then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 20-4 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Coach Nathan West’s boys had an even easier time of it, securing a 40-point win, 79-39, before an enthusiastic home crowd.

Senior Simon Brathwaite shot 11 of 15 from the field, and seven of nine from the free throw line, to lead the team with 29 points.

Sophomore Lamarius Martin was four of nine from the field, with one trey, and three of four from the free throw line, for 14 points.

Sophomore Eden Brathwaite was four of nine from the field, and two of two from the charity strike, for 10 points.

Senior Mikalin Huckeba, and juniors Grady Escobar and Isaiah DeCoursey each tallied six points, while junior Ayden Pearson scored four, junior Javon Pride two and senior Daijon Penamon one.

The Seahawks led 51-23 at the half, outscored the Bulldogs 22-16 in the third quarter and held them scoreless in the final quarter to notch the win.