Join author Doug Godsman for a reception, reading and book signing of his adventure novel, "Highland Justice" this Saturday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library.

Godsman weaves a compelling tale of deceit and skullduggery set in the early days of 20th century immigration. Originally from Scotland, he has created authentic characters that charm, exasperate and compel the reader along. "Highland Justice" is the first book in a three-part trilogy.

"Writing is a particular joy,” said Godsman. "Bringing characters to life and putting them in situations where they have to make hard choices is difficult but extremely rewarding when it works."

Prior to the book signing, Godsman will read passages from his book and discuss the craft of writing.

"Bringing in authors from all walks of life is a goal of the Apalachicola library," said Jill Rourke, library director. "Hooking up readers with new books and new literary experiences is what we are all about. The chance to chat with authors just brings the book experience to a whole other level."

This event is free and open to the public. Copies of "Highland Justice" will be available for purchase.

For more information about the reception and author presentation, contact the library at 653-8436 or stop by the library at 80 12th St in Apalachicola.