After back-to-back conference wins that kept them undefeated in the district, the Seahawks fell down to earth Monday night, with a 70-54 loss to Class 3A John Paul II, one of the best schools in the Big Bend this year, ranked six in the state.

Senior Simon Brathwaite led all scorers with 35 points, and he snared 13 rebounds.

The loss followed the Seahawks 93-63 win over Wewahitchka at home Jan. 8, and the team’s blow-out Friday night at home of Bozeman 71-26.

The team is now 12-5 on the year, and faces Liberty County at home Friday.