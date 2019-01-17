The Lady Seahawks basketball team won a thriller Monday night at home, edging Wakulla County in overtime 41-38.

“’Wow’ is all I can say right now,” coach Tydron Wynn. “This was a big time win against a 5A school that we lost to by 25 at the beginning of the year. We have really grown over the year and that win shows just that.”

The team was led by freshman Amani Jones with 12 points and seven rebounds, followed by junior Honesti Williams with 10 points and five steals. Junior Hannah Sweet added seven points, five rebounds and four assts. Freshman Jahneese Brathwaite had seven points and four steals, with senior Melanie Collins scoring four points and grabbing four rebounds and sophomore Kiani Allen with one point.

“We still got to get better, and work on the little things,” said Wynn. “The fans missed a good one tonight.”

The victory followed back-to-back home district wins, a 60-22 victory over Wewahitchka Jan. 8, and a 56-29 win over Bozeman Jan. 11.

“We got to do a better job of not coming out flat and starting fast. I felt like we were going through the motion in the first quarter,” Wynn said after the Wewa game. “The second quarter, we woke up a little bit and start playing with a lot more energy.

“We got to keep improving and stay hungry. Yes, this a good win but I’m looking at the bigger picture. We can’t be satisfied with this win. We got to keep pushing,” he said.

Wynn reiterated after the Bozeman win that “we got to do a better job of starting fast. We have to bring energy every game, no matter who our opponent is. Once we do that , we will be OK come playoff time.”

Brathwaite led the team against Bozeman with 14 points.

On Jan. 4 at home, the Lady Hawks fell 49-41 to Port St. Joe, and in an away game at Bay on New Year’s Day, the girls lost 70-17.

“We let the St. Joe game get away from us in the third quarter,” said Wynn. “We got down by 20 points and had to fight from behind the rest of the way.

“One thing this team doesn’t do is quit. We cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter” said Wynn. “If we don’t hurt ourselves with 25-plus turnovers, then I think you have a different outcome of the game.”