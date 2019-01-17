Mr. Gary and Loretta Myers, of Apalachicola, and Mr. Robert Martin, of Apalachicola, would like to congratulate their daughter, U.S. Air Force 1st Sgt. Shavonne Taylor on her retirement. On Dec. 1, 2018, after 20 years, two months and 22 days of service, 1st Sgt. Taylor retired from the Air Force with honors.

During her service, she had several tours of duty, including two tours in Afghanistan. Taylor also received several medals and commendations during her years of service.

Taylor, who lives in Biloxi, Mississippi, is married to husband Fabian Taylor, and has a 16-year-old son, Isaiah. She gives thanks and honor to her Lord and Savior, who carried her through and brought her safely back home to her family.

1st Sgt. Taylor says she is looking forward to the next season of her life, as a civilian.

Shavonne, we thank you and congratulate you for your service, and we wish you continued blessings.

We love you,

Your Family